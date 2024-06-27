Retro: Take a look at these pictures of the construction of the M62 at Scammonden

Peter Lisle shared these pictures with us that were taken by his father during the construction of the M62 at Scammonden.
The motorway was opened to traffic in December 1970. The official opening, by Queen Elizabeth II, took place the following October.
Peter Lisle shared these pictures with us that were taken by his father during the construction of the M62 at Scammonden.Photo: Peter Lisle
Peter Lisle shared these pictures that were taken by his father during the construction of the M62 at Scammonden.Photo: Peter Lisle
Peter Lisle shared these pictures with us that were taken by his father during the construction of the M62 at Scammonden.Photo: Peter Lisle
