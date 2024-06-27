Retro: Take a look at these pictures of the construction of the M62 at Scammonden

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Take a look at these pictures of the M62 during its construction.

Peter Lisle shared these pictures with us that were taken by his father during the construction of the M62 at Scammonden.

The motorway was opened to traffic in December 1970. The official opening, by Queen Elizabeth II, took place the following October.

1. M62

2. M62

3. M62

4. M62

