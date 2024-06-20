Live at The Piece Hall: 11 photos from last night's gig as Crowded House played to a full capacity courtyard in Halifax

The five-piece rock band were the latest headline act at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024, delighting fans as they swayed under the summer sky.

Legendary hits Don’t Dream It’s Over, Distant Sun, Fall At Your Feet, Weather With You and Four Seasons In One Day made for an unmissable night in the historic open air venue.

Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour were joined on stage by Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn – after Liam opened the night with a solo set.

The series continues on Saturday with Grace Jones, followed by Bryan Adams on Sunday, and Placebo, Air, Michael Kiwanuka and Underworld through next week.

