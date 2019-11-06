21 of the most expensive streets in and around Halifax according to Zoopla

This list is calculated using the average price paid for a property over the last 12 months according to estate agent Zoopla. We are just naming streets on this list and not larger areas. Pictures are from Google Street View. To see our other picture galleries, click here for the shops Halifax used to have, here for a night out back in the early 2000s and here for things you can no longer do in Halifax town centre.

1. Sandyfoot, Barkisland Average price paid: 775,000

2. Town Ing Way, Stainland Average price paid: 700,000

3. Birdcage Lane, Halifax Average price paid: 660,000

4. Water Hill Lane, Halifax Average price paid: 640,000

