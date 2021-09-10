All new homes and offices in England will have electric car chargers

All new homes and offices are set to feature electric car chargers under new laws (Photo: Shutterstock)

All new homes and offices are set to feature electric car chargers under new laws.

The Government has announced that legislation will be introduced before next year which will require the installation of charging points on all new-build properties in England.

The legislation aims to address concerns over a shortage of plug-in points and will also require all chargers to be “smart” devices that will ensure batteries can be replenished without overloading the grid.

Changes will be made to existing building regulations to enforce the legislation, which applies only to England.

The Government is aiming to ban the sale of new pure petrol and diesel cars by 2030, with hybrids that operate using a combination of battery power and a combustion engine to be banned by 2035.

Although the UK currently has around 25,000 public charging points and government grants have been used to install a further 200,000, more will be needed to provide drivers with the power to recharge batteries.

The Competition and Markets Authority reported in July that more than ten times as many public chargers would be needed by 2030 in order to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said in the Commons that a formal response to the consultation would be published shortly, adding: “We intend to lay legislation later this year.

“We have also confirmed our intention to mandate at-home and workplace electric vehicle chargers must be capable of smart charging.”