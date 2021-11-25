Brighouse Bethel Street Traders and Brighouse Markets get ready for Christmas festivities and fun

Santa at Ryecorn Wholefoods, Brighouse. Picture: Steven Lord

It’s been two years since Christmas festivities and fun have been organised in Brighouse, but local traders are determined that on Bethel Street you will find a lot of the Christmas Spirit ready for you to enjoy.

Bethel Street has a wide range of shops and cafes and there will be live music each Saturday from 27th November until Christmas starting at 1.00pm to 4.00pm along the street and in the market.

Santa will be popping into the market from 11am and, if you want to tell him what you would like for Christmas he will be in the Grotto at Ryecorn Wholefoods from 2.00pm each Saturday.

November 27: Pete Jones will be singing and the Peter Walker guitar duo are going to strum away with tunes that everyone can join in and enjoy.

December 4: Hitchwood Acoustic Duo will make the street resound with Christmas Songs.

December 11: the well-known Paul Harper will bring you your favourite singers from the past, Sinatra, Formby, Crosby etc.