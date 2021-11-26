Christmas trees available at Hardcastle Crags with a new family trail to explore

Visitors pick up their real tree from Hardcastle Crags. Copyright: National Trust Images/Victoria Holland

This year, rangers and volunteers will be hosting their annual tree sales once again, and there will be a new, exciting family trail for visitors to enjoy too.

The sustainably sourced, British-grown Christmas trees will be available to buy from Midgehole Road car park on weekends from the 27 November. The money raised will help with conservation work like maintaining Gibson Mill, repairing footpaths and fences and protecting wildlife.

National Trust Area Ranger, James Archibald said, “We’re really looking forward to hosting our Christmas tree sales again this year. It marks the start of the festive season for us and it’s great that so many people come along to support our work. The sales will help our rangers look after the woodland for generations to come, as well as help with upkeep for Gibson Mill.”

The Nordmann firs are available in a range of sizes, with sales from 10am – 3pm on the 27 - 28 November and 4 - 5 December. Prices range from £40 – £57. All the sales take place outside and extra safety measures will be in place.

As well as the Christmas tree sales, this year there will be a family trail for visitors to enjoy too.

This winter, the National Trust will be inviting families to step into the wonderful world of Percy the Park Keeper, on his winter wander trail.

The trail will run between 10am and 3pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 3 December, as well as every day of the week from 26 December - 3 January.

Site Manager, Chris Bryerley, said: “We’re really looking forward to introducing our visitors to Percy and his animal friends. We welcome a lot of families to Hardcastle Crags during the festive season and we hope they enjoy exploring the woodland on this new, exciting trail”.

Percy the Park Keeper’s Winter Wander trail will start from Gibson Mill, which is also home to the Weaving Shed café, the perfect place to warm up after a walk in the woods. The mill is

half a mile walk from Clough Hole car park (down a steep hill) and a one mile walk from Midgehole Road car park (along the estate track).

For more details about Christmas tree sales, visit: