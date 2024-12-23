Halifax RSPCA animals are waiting to have their Christmas Wish granted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch is appealing to the community for their help to give local animals in rescue the best Christmas possible.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With running costs ever-increasing and more and more animals requiring rescue space, the local and self-funded branch want to guarantee that those animals spending Christmas at their centre experience as much love and care as possible whilst waiting for loving homes.

The annual Christmas Wish Appeal invites the local community to grant a Christmas “wish” for the many cats, dogs and small animals in their care, by donating an amount of their choice, with donors also able to choose which animal they would like to contribute towards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate Pudding

Rachael Cooper of the RSPCA branch said: “Christmas is a time for giving, and our Christmas Wish Appeal is an amazing way to help us gift the gift of love to the animals who sadly don’t have a loving home and will be spending the festive season with us.

"We don’t believe any animal should have to spend Christmas in rescue, but sadly for many, we are the only option.

"Our amazing and dedicated staff are doing everything they can to create a safe, warm and loving environment for the animals with us over Christmas.

“The Christmas Wish Appeal helps us to provide essential treatment, vaccinations, food, treats, training and much more to our four-legged friends. Winter is one of the busiest times of year for us, and we are so grateful to everyone who supports us through the holiday season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best buddies Wilf and Milo

"Wishes can be granted from as little as £1 and our wish counter means you can see which animals have had wishes granted. Our biggest hope is that they all have a wish granted for them by Christmas Day which would make our Christmas complete!”

Those wishing to contribute to the appeal can visit the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch’s Wade Street animal centre, or any of their charity shops to purchase a “wish ticket”, the perfect stocking filler, and gift a donation in someone’s name.

Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/christmas-wish-appeal-2024/ or www.justgiving.com/campaign/cwa2024