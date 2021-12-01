Mecca Bingo Halifax is donating hampers to community this Christmas

Mecca’s renowned UK-wide Christmas appeal involves all 71 clubs across the country and aims to provide hampers to those most in need, allowing them to go through the Christmas season more comfortably.

Last year, the original bingo brand partnered with 52 charities to raise an incredible total of £185,000 in cash and hamper donations, providing 3,800 hampers across the UK.

This Christmas, Mecca is upping its efforts and going above and beyond, especially in a year which has shown food poverty to be an ever-increasing issue. A new goal was set, with the aim of providing 4,000 hampers across the UK, each valued at £50 - a total amount of £200,000. Mecca Bingo Halifax is getting involved again this year and is raising money for Christian Together Calderdale, one of the charities at the heart of its community. This charity helps vulnerable local people who are in crisis through five projects that they run: Food and Support Drop In, Winter Shelter, The Banqueting Table, Second Chances and Saturday Gathering.

Once again, Mecca is calling on its loyal customers as well as local residents and businesses for their heart-warming support and donations. The local community can help both in club and online by dedicating time, donating goods such as non perishable food and drink or unopened toiletries or by donating money. All donations will allow the creation of Christmas hampers, which will be distributed by the local charity to those most in need.

Finally, Mecca has been hosting special Christmas Charity games, with all profits being donated to the Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal and a linked game sponsored by the Bingo Association and a prize fund of £2000.

A Mecca Bingo spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back Mecca’s Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal for a second year and to be helping those who need it the most within our community. Christmas should be magical and we are determined to make it as special as can be for as many as possible. We just couldn’t do this without the incredible support of our customers and local supporters – we know this year that people will exceed all expectations with their generosity”