Not just for one Christmas: Northern rents trees for three Calder Valley stations
Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Halifax’s trees have grown a foot since last year after being replanted – now standing at five feet.
The pot-grown trees come from nearby business, Rooted. Growing Christmas trees in pots reduces transport costs, is less land intensive and provides a constant supply of spruces.
And once the trees out-grow their pot, in about ten years, Rooted plants them across the Calder Valley as part of natural flood management.
The Carbon Trust says a two meter-tall cut Christmas tree that ends up in landfill has a carbon footprint of 16kg.
Kerry Peter’s regional director at Northern said: “A big thank you to our station teams and community volunteers who have really embraced the concept of a living Christmas Tree.
“It is also fantastic to see the response from our local community and customers”