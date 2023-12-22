Not just for one Christmas: Northern rents trees for three Calder Valley stations

Northern has been supporting eco-friendly traditions this year by renting Christmas trees for three of its stations along the Calder Valley line for the second year in a row.

Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Halifax’s trees have grown a foot since last year after being replanted – now standing at five feet.

The pot-grown trees come from nearby business, Rooted. Growing Christmas trees in pots reduces transport costs, is less land intensive and provides a constant supply of spruces.

One of the rental Christmas trees at Hebden Bridge

And once the trees out-grow their pot, in about ten years, Rooted plants them across the Calder Valley as part of natural flood management.

The Carbon Trust says a two meter-tall cut Christmas tree that ends up in landfill has a carbon footprint of 16kg.

Kerry Peter’s regional director at Northern said: “A big thank you to our station teams and community volunteers who have really embraced the concept of a living Christmas Tree.