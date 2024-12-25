Quality Street named as the brand that Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without, according to poll

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quality Street has been named the food and drink brand that ‘Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without’, according to research conducted by OnePoll earlier this month.

Quality Street was first manufactured in 1936 by Mackintosh's in Halifax. It was named after J. M. Barrie's play Quality Street.

The UK public were surveyed on the special role of food and drink bands during the festive period.

The research found that 46 per cent of the public see chocolate as an ‘affordable luxury’ that brings them back to their favourite brands each year, and for the same number of Brits, these luxuries are what makes Christmas so special.

The research also tapped into the public’s view on sustainability at Christmas time.

The research showed that 65 per cent of people believe that it is somewhat to very important that heritage brands make bold steps to become more sustainable over the period.

Quality Street is proud to have introduced 100 per cent recyclable paper wrappers introduced in 2022, a move that has removed almost two billion pieces of packaging material from the supply chain. In 2024, Quality Street made a move in sustainable packaging with its paper tub trial.

Commenting on the research, Lisa Butterworth, Brand Manager for Quality Street, said: “We are so proud that the UK public has recognised Quality Street as the food and drink brand that Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without.

"Each year, Quality Street brings people their favourite sweets in special tins, tubs and pouches that let people embrace a family favourite tradition.

“We never lose sight of the special place that Quality Street has in people’s hearts, and as we move into a more sustainable future, we do all we can to give our beloved customers the best of our brand.”