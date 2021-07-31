Yorkshire Cricket joins forces with Morrisons to tackle holiday hunger in the community

The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation has joined forces with Morrisons to provide more than 20,000 free meals and 1000 hours of cricket throughout summer to help support the region's most vulnerable families.

With many children coming from low-income households across the region, holiday hunger is a major issue for families who may not have access to free school meals throughout the summer months.

Now across West Yorkshire 12 community hubs will provide thousands of children a free nutritious lunch as part of the the Crick-Eat partnership.

Pictured, From left to right: Matthew Caunt, Zara Saunders and Helen Perkin, who are some of the Morrisons community champions helping roll out the Crick-Eat partnership scheme this week in West Yorkshire. Photo credit: Submitted picture.

The programme will also provide hours of engaging and fun cricket coaching from professionally trained coaches.

Elland Cricket Club has been chosen as one of the hubs.

Morrisons community 'champions' will be working with their local venue to deliver the packed lunches including snacks and refreshments - with over 20,000 nutritious meals set to be provided throughout the summer.

As well as supplying lunches Morrisons has teamed up with Colgate Palmolive to provide 10,000 toothbrushes and 10,000 tooth pastes to support dental hygiene among children.

Rebecca Singleton, a community director at Morrisons, said: "As we move towards a brighter summer, we’re committed to making good things happen within our communities.

"No child should ever go hungry and so we’re proud to be supporting Crick-EAT and the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation in this important partnership, bringing children together for a summer of good food, cricket and fun!"

Crick-EAT, which started this week, is running until September 3.