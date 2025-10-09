14 Brighouse and Elland takeaways and sandwich shops that have been given 5 star food hygiene ratings this year

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
These 28 takeaways across Halifax and Sowerby Bridge have been inspected and rated 5 stars for food hygiene since the start of the year.

A five star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".

The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – ratings.food.gov.uk – on September 24, 2025.

The following establishments were inspected between January 1, 2025 and September 24, 2025 in the takeaway/sandwich shop category.

45 pictures will take you back to a Halifax night out in 2008

Seven acts who could perform at Halifax's Piece Hall next summer

18 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse. Rated 5 on January 13, 2025.

1. Bun And Blaze

18 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse. Rated 5 on January 13, 2025. Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
1 Whitehall Street, Hipperholme. Rated 5 on May 8 2025.

2. Anisa's Indian Takeaway

1 Whitehall Street, Hipperholme. Rated 5 on May 8 2025. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
76 Saddleworth Road, Greetland. Rated 5 on July 8, 2025.

3. Chariots Pizza And Balti House

76 Saddleworth Road, Greetland. Rated 5 on July 8, 2025. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Wakefield Road, Brighouse. Rated 5 on May 29, 2025.

4. Crown Service Station

Wakefield Road, Brighouse. Rated 5 on May 29, 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxBrighouseSowerby Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice