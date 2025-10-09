14 Brighouse and Elland takeaways and sandwich shops that have been given 5 star food hygiene ratings this year

A five star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".
The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – ratings.food.gov.uk – on September 24, 2025.
The following establishments were inspected between January 1, 2025 and September 24, 2025 in the takeaway/sandwich shop category.
1. Bun And Blaze
18 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse. Rated 5 on January 13, 2025. Photo: Halifax Courier
2. Anisa's Indian Takeaway
1 Whitehall Street, Hipperholme. Rated 5 on May 8 2025. Photo: Google Street View
3. Chariots Pizza And Balti House
76 Saddleworth Road, Greetland. Rated 5 on July 8, 2025. Photo: Google Street View
4. Crown Service Station
Wakefield Road, Brighouse. Rated 5 on May 29, 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson