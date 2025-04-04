There are some lovely pubs and bars in the area with some great al fresco areas and some stunning views.
We asked Courier readers for recommendations of the best beer gardens to visit and here are some of their suggestions.
1 / 6
There are some lovely pubs and bars in the area with some great al fresco areas and some stunning views.
We asked Courier readers for recommendations of the best beer gardens to visit and here are some of their suggestions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.