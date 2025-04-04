(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

21 of the best pubs with beer gardens and outside seating in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Elland according to Halifax Courier readers

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
The sun is shining down on Calderdale and many will be keen to make the most of it in one of the borough’s fabulous beer gardens.

There are some lovely pubs and bars in the area with some great al fresco areas and some stunning views.

We asked Courier readers for recommendations of the best beer gardens to visit and here are some of their suggestions.

Big Six Inn,, Halifax

1. Beer gardens

Big Six Inn,, Halifax Photo: Google Street View

Cat I'th Well, Wainstalls

2. Beer gardens

Cat I'th Well, Wainstalls Photo: Google Street View

Rose & Crown, Greetland

3. Beer gardens

Rose & Crown, Greetland Photo: Google Street View

The New Inn, Sowood

4. Beer Gardens

The New Inn, Sowood Photo: Google Street View

Related topics:HalifaxSowerby BridgeCalderdaleChannel 4Hebden Bridge
