Aldi has launched an affordable boxed wine ‘dupe’ of chicken wine

The wine is named Le Petit Poulet

It is priced at £12.49 for 1.5 litres

Aldi recently announced the launch of a boxed version of its popular alternative to ‘chicken wine’, which is actually named La Vieille Ferme.

The wine by Aldi is named Le Petit Poulet, and is available in the wine flavour of rosé. It was first launched in a bottle, but has now been introduced to stores in a box.

Aldi’s Le Petit Poulet is priced at £12.49 for a 1.5 litre box, and the design of the label mimics the illustration of the chicken branding of La Viellie Ferme, which is how it gained its affectionate nickname of ‘chicken wine’.

As an absolute superfan of La Vieille Ferme, I spent many evenings sipping on a glass of its popular rosé offering last summer, when the wine was at its peak of popularity.

However, Aldi has never disappointed when it comes to wine, and that’s down to flavour as well as affordability.

I was eager to try Aldi’s affordable alternative to La Vieille Ferme, and Aldi kindly sent me a box to try for myself. Here is what I thought.

Wine: I tried Aldi’s boxed dupe on ‘chicken wine’ and it is almost identical to the original | Aldi / Holly Allton

Well, I will first off start by saying, I love boxed wine. I think it is a great summer staple, especially to share with friends and family at a summer occasion such as a picnic, barbeque or camping trip.

The design of the box is very similar to the branding of La Vielle Ferme, as is its name Le Petit Poulet.

When I poured myself a glass I noticed the colour, which was a blush with a tinge of orange. I realised that it is very similar in colour to La Vieille Ferme.

Then I took a sip and I was very happy to realise that it was almost identical to La Vielle Ferme. The only difference I noticed was that it was slightly sweeter, which to me was actually a good addition to the wine.

I think that given its affordability, that it is available in a box and that it is so similar to ‘chicken wine’, Le Petit Poulet is an absolute winner for me.

If you’re a wine fan that would love to get more wine for your money, then I’d certainly recommend trying Aldi’s Le Petit Poulet in a box. I will be purchasing plenty of boxes for my summer plans.

