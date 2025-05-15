Brighouse Open Market: Appeal for street food traders to apply for stalls

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th May 2025, 11:30 BST
Brighouse market is appealing for street food traders to apply to be part of the new open market.

The market project is part of the £19.1 million Government-funded Town Deal being delivered by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board.

Brighouse Open Market shared: “Are you a local street food trader? Apply now to trade in our new market which is currently being built

Artists’ impressions of the new permanent Brighouse Market.placeholder image
Artists’ impressions of the new permanent Brighouse Market.

“Available late this summer, applications for a stall close Saturday 31 May.

“Contact us today for more information: [email protected], 07834406028.”

For more information visit new.calderdale.gov.uk

Once complete, the transformed permanent market building will have 21 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

The market will include 19 additional pop-up stalls, which can be removed to accommodate small events.

Other features will include secure, decorative gates, new cycle parking outside the market, and new entrances and exits.

The market project is expected to be completed by Autumn 2025.

