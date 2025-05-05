What is happening at Brighouse Market: Pictures show how market transformation is going

The market project is part of the £19.1 million Government-funded Town Deal being delivered by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board.

Once complete, the transformed permanent market building will have 21 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

The market will include 19 additional pop-up stalls, which can be removed to accommodate small events.

Other features will include secure, decorative gates, new cycle parking outside the market, and new entrances and exits.

The market project is expected to be completed by Autumn 2025.

While the works take place the Open Market continues to trade from a temporary site on Daisy Street car park each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

1 . Brighouse Market Once complete, the transformed permanent market building will have 21 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power. Photo: Abigail Kellett Photo Sales

2 . Brighouse Market Work to transform Brighouse Market is well underway. Photo: Abigail Kellett Photo Sales

3 . Brighouse Market The market will include 19 additional pop-up stalls, which can be removed to accommodate small events. Photo: Abigail Kellett Photo Sales