British Pie Awards: The full list of winners across the UK named in prestigious pie awards
- The British Pie Awards has celebrated the best pie-makers in the UK
- Scottish butchers Boghall Butchers of Bathgate won the Supreme Champion title
- Award categories included Steak and Wine, Dessert Pie, Vegan Pie and more
The winners of the British Pie Awards 2025 have been announced, with a pie courtesy of a Scottish butcher being crowned Supreme Champion.
Hosted in the pie capital of the UK Melton Mowbray, the British Pie Awards highlighted the incredible work and dedication to the pie market from the pie-makers across the UK.
The Supreme Champion of the British Pie Awards 2025 was awarded to Kebab Pie, made by Boghall Butchers of Bathgate, which is located in the West Lothian area of Scotland.
The pie was awarded in the Fusion Pie Class, which celebrates fillings from different culinary heritages encased in a traditional pie case. The Kebab Pie beat over 900 entries for the top spot.
The British Pie Awards also celebrated categories such as; Steak and Wine, Dessert Pie, Vegan Pie and many more.
Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Melton Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “The pie is Britain's most important contribution to world food heritage.
“The British eat over £1billion of pies every year; hot-cold, sweet-savoury and now gluten free, vegan, fusion etc. These awards celebrate the skills and ingenuity of all those involved in pie-making, from traditional recipes to more exotic creations, it’s been wonderful to be immersed in the collected passion for pies - traditional British fare, often showcased with a modern twist.”
Here is the full list of winners at the British Pie Awards 2025:
Melton Mowbray Pork Pie
Dickinson & Morris Hand Crafted Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 750g
Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Melton Mowbray
Pork Pie
Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe Pork Pie 790g
Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Melton Mowbray
Savoury Pie
Dickinson & Morris The Festive Cracker by Calum Franklin
Samworth Brothers Savoury Pastry, Leicester
Large Speciality Pie
Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe Christmas Dinner Pork Pie
Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Melton Mowbray
Pasty
The Phat Pasty Co Kerelan Cauliflower & Onion Bhaji Pasty Vegan
Phat Pasty Co, Shipston-on-Stour
Dessert Pie
Dunston Hall Mince Pie with Clementine Pastry
Dunston Hall Food Hall, Chesterfield
Steak & Kidney Pie
Shin of Beef and Ox Kidney Pie
York House Foods, Potton
Beef & Gravy Pie
Owen Taylors Steak Pie
Owen Taylor & Sons, Alfreton
Steak & Ale Pie
Steak & Ale Pie by Fuud Ltd
Fuud Ltd, Leigh on Sea
Steak & Wine Pie
Steak & Malbec Pie with Barbers Cheddar Pastry
Little & Cull Ltd, Newton Abbot
Beef & Cheese Pie
Kevin’s Steak & Stilton
Kevin’s Pies, Rotherham
Beef & Vegetable Pie
M&S Gastropub Dry Aged Beef Pie by Tom
Cranswick Yorkshire Baker, Malton
Meat & Potato Pie
Tom de Terre Corned Beef Pie
Tom de Terre, Manchester, Greater Manchester
Lamb Pie
Minted Lamb Pie
Anton’s Butchers, Colyton
Chicken or Chicken & Vegetable/Herb Pie
Chicken & Thatchers Pie
Billington Foods, Wellingborough
Chicken & Ham Pie
WEECOOK Chicken & Bacon Pie
WEECOOK, Arbroath
Game Pie
Duck & Wild Mushroom Pie
Little & Cull Ltd, Newton Abbot
Hot-Eating Savoury Pie
WEECOOK MacChook Pie
WEECOOK, Arbroath
Fish Pie
Mrs Farmhouse’s “Fish Pie”
The Farmhouse Kitchen Co, Southport
Vegetarian Pie
The Bell’s Red Lentil, Chick Pea and Spinach Curry Pie
The Bell Hotel & Pie Shop, Winslow
Vegan Pie
Vegan Masala
Pieminister, Bristol
Pub Pie
Woodmans Arms Boozy Beef Bourguignon Pie
DWC Enterprises, Whickham
Sports Club Pie
Chicken Chip Shop Curry Pie
Pullman Jacks Ltd, Liverpool
Fish & Chip Shop Pie
Big John’s Highland Flinger
The Farmhouse Kitchen Co, Southport
Gluten Free Pie
MADK’s Beefin’ Brisket Good Pie
Mad K Ltd, Portsmouth
Fusion Pie
Kebab Pie
Boghall Butchers, Bathgate
For more details on the British Pie Awards, please visit its website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.