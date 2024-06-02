Business: Hebden Bridge’s Vocation Brewery unveils a brand refresh with a new logo and packaging

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hebden Bridge-based Vocation Brewery has unveiled a brand refresh with a new logo and packaging.

Vocation Brewery was founded in 2015 by John Hickling, who left his job to follow his calling and brew the big, flavourful beers that he loves.

From its humble beginnings in an old chicken shed high up on a hill, 1000 feet above sea level, Vocation Brewery has grown and now brews over 10 million pints a year which are sold nationally in the UK and throughout the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its rebrand Vocation Brewery has reintroduced its eye icon which pays homage to the brand’s heritage and looks to the future.

In its rebrand, which has been created by Turner Duckworth in partnership with illustrator Brian Steely, Vocation Brewery has reintroduced its eye icon which pays homage to the brand’s heritage and looks to the future.

Tom Holmes, Head of Marketing at Vocation said: “In today’s competitive landscape, standing out on-shelf and in bar is key, and our new creative direction boldly and distinctively positions Vocation Brewery’s desire to brew bold and flavourful beer for the many.

“Our brand refresh marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our business; it reflects our bold and flavourful beers and how we are continuing to push the boundaries to redefine the craft beer landscape.