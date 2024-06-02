Business: Hebden Bridge’s Vocation Brewery unveils a brand refresh with a new logo and packaging
and live on Freeview channel 276
Vocation Brewery was founded in 2015 by John Hickling, who left his job to follow his calling and brew the big, flavourful beers that he loves.
From its humble beginnings in an old chicken shed high up on a hill, 1000 feet above sea level, Vocation Brewery has grown and now brews over 10 million pints a year which are sold nationally in the UK and throughout the world.
In its rebrand, which has been created by Turner Duckworth in partnership with illustrator Brian Steely, Vocation Brewery has reintroduced its eye icon which pays homage to the brand’s heritage and looks to the future.
Tom Holmes, Head of Marketing at Vocation said: “In today’s competitive landscape, standing out on-shelf and in bar is key, and our new creative direction boldly and distinctively positions Vocation Brewery’s desire to brew bold and flavourful beer for the many.
“Our brand refresh marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our business; it reflects our bold and flavourful beers and how we are continuing to push the boundaries to redefine the craft beer landscape.
"We’ve invested in the brewery to brew flexibly at scale, and it’s an exciting time for the business as we position ourselves for our next phase of growth, backed by an experienced team and a fresh new look that will stand out on shelf and is worthy of the bold and beautiful beer inside.”