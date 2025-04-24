Business: New chicken restaurant opens in West Vale “bringing the real taste of Mozambique”
A new restaurant has opened its doors in a Calderdale village.
Peri Chik is located on Green Lane in West Vale in what has previously been Burga-vale and DIOS Pizzeria.
The venue says it is “bringing the real taste of Mozambique”.
Its menu features peri peri chicken, burgers, pittas and wraps as well as sharing platters.
It will be open Tuesday to Thursday, 11am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday, 11am to 11pm and Sunday 12pm to 9pm.
Peri Chik says delivery will be available in three weeks.
