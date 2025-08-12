The awards celebrates the curry industry in England 🍴

The winners of the 14th English Curry Awards has been announced

The ceremony took place on Monday August 11

The ceremony was delivered by Oceanic Awards

The English Curry Awards 2025 delivered by Oceanic Awards has announced its winners in a prestigious culinary event, celebrating the excellence of the English curry industry.

On Monday August 11 at Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, the exceptional achievements of those working in the curry sector were recognised and celebrated, which included shining a light on restaurants, takeaways and individuals.

Irfan Younis, a spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2025 said: “It was another memorable event that honoured the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrated the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contribution to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

Here is the full list of winners at the English Curry Awards 2025:

Curry Restaurant of the Year (North West)

Aroma Asian Restaurant, Burnley

Curry Restaurants of the Year (North East)

Sher Khan, Alnwick

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Yorkshire and the Humber)

Khandan Restaurant, Wellington

Curry Restaurant of the Year (East Midlands)

Everest Lounge, Market Harborough

Curry Restaurant of the Year (West Midlands)

Lavang, Solihull

Curry Restaurant of the Year (East of England)

Spice Valley, Norwich

Curry Restaurant of the Year (South East)

Spice Route, Andover

Curry Restaurant of the Year (South West)

Mattancherry, Taunton

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Overall Winner)

Sher Khan, Alnwick

Best of Newcastle

Sanskrit Newcastle

Best of Manchester

Spice n Spirits

Best of Leeds

Delhi Wala Food

Best of Liverpool

Da Mount Gurkha

Best of Sheffield

Prithiraj

Best of Nottingham

Anoki Restaurant

Best of Birmingham

Titash

Best of Southampton

Padharo Indian Restaurant

Best of London

Masala Inn

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

Taste of Himalayan, Rowley Regis

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year

Ahar Restaurant, Whitley Bay

South Indian Restaurant of the Year

Thira, Blackburn

Afghani Restaurant of The Year

CHARSI DERA, Birmingham

Pakistani Restaurant of The Year

Lala’s Restaurant, Leeds

Indian Restaurant of The Year

Bombay Spice, York

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Tangoe Restaurant, Leicester

Street Food Cafe Food of the Year

Karak Chaii, Rugby

Street Food Restaurant of the Year

Aarti Restaurant, Leeds

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Masala City, Chichester

Local Restaurant of the Year

The Indian Queen, Banbury

Kitchen of the Year

Jilani Majestic Indian Dining, Sudbury

Family Friendly Restaurant of the year

Samrat, Seaham

Customer Service of the Year

Gurkha Imperial Dining, Bromsgrove

Customer Favourite of the Year

International Restaurant, Bradford

Takeaway of the Year

Dilshad Tandoori, Stakeford

Takeaway and Delivery of the Year

Pavilion Express, Bacup

Curry Champions of the Year

Spice Garden, South Shields

Outstanding Restaurant of the Year

Purple Pakora, Hazel Grove

Curry Kings and Queens of the Year

Akbars

Team of the Year

Kiplings, Sowerby Bridge

Manager of the Year

Buraq, Kirkham

Curry Entrepreneur of the Year

Bombay Lounge, Winsford

Chef of the Year

Spice & Spirits, Basingstoke

Chef Of The Year – Editor’s Choice

Pipasha Restaurant, Cambridge

Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year

Everest Lounge, Oakham

Recommended Restaurant of the Year

Shah’s, Gateshead

Outstanding Chef of the Year

Blue Tiffin, Stoke on Trent

Emerging Restaurant of the Year

Khyber Pass, Surrey

Organiser’s Choice Restaurant of the Year

Babaji, Sunderland

For more information on the English Curry Awards 2025, please visit its Facebook page here.