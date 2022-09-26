Event to bring together members of the Calderdale food scene at Halifax Borough Market
An event to bring those involved in the Calderdale food scene together to share ideas is set to take place on Thursday (September 29).
The 2022 Calderdale Food Gathering will take place at Halifax Borough Market from 1pm to 7pm.
The event which will be hosted by Calderdale Food Network will be an opportunity for all those involved in food to come together to celebrate positive actions, share ideas and taste and see what Calderdale has to offer.
The event will be opened and attended by the Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Angie Gallagher. Leon Ballin will also present Calderdale with the Sustainable Food Places Bronze Award in recognition of achievements to date.
Most Popular
-
1
Calderdale restaurants, cafes and takeaways given 5 star food hygiene ratings in the past year
-
2
‘It has just kept on growing and growing and growing.’ Is Halifax the new centre of 'monster' sunflowers?
-
3
Calderdale restaurants, cafes and takeaways given 5 star food hygiene ratings in the past year
The Albany Arcade will play host to a local produce market, pop up bar, workshops, demonstrations and information points - all in addition to the traders and permanent stalls within the Borough Market.
There will be advice and support around food related support and services in Calderdale.