Food & drink: Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Calderdale establishments

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Nutty Butty's at Enterprise House, 250 Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on June 8

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 4: The Beehive Inn at Beehive Inn, 48 Hob Lane, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on June 8

• Rated 4: The Honest John Bar at 6 Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on June 8

• Rated 2: The Malt House Bar & Restaurant at The Malt House, 270 Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on June 7

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 2: Golden Dragon at 442 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 7

• Rated 1: Mac Moody's at 75 Hopwood Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 7