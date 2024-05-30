Food & Drink: New food hygiene ratings for these Calderdale eateries including a Halifax takeaway and Elland pub
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Dance In Elegance at 97 Haley Hill, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Blackley Centre at Blackley Baptist Church, Blackley Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Millers Of Elland at 64 Huddersfield Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Cafe 139 at Brighouse Evangelical Church, 139 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 30
• Rated 5: Cosy Cabin Cafe at Junction 25 Cafe, Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 25
• Rated 4: BHGC Kitchen at Bradley Hall Golf Club, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on December 23
• Rated 3: 2Amici - Hipperholme at Halifax Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Robin Hood Inn at Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Wellington Inn at Southgate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Greetland All Rounders at Greetland All Rounders Rugby Club, Rochdale Road, Greetland, Elland; rated on May 8
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Naughty Fried Chicken at 10 Dodge Holme Drive, Mixenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 28
• Rated 4: Mustard And Mayo at 7 Russell Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 30
