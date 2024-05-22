Greg Baker and Mark Leith took over Word of Mouth on Valley Road in October but soon discovered they were in need of bigger premises so they could provide a wider variety of stock.

"Artists were asking for artist-grade paint,” explained Greg. “Knitters were asking for more yarns.”

When they came across the vacant unit on Carlton Street, they jumped at the chance to move in.

And they have decided to change the name of the shop – to Craft and Canvas.

Greg say they are delighted with the shop’s new home.

"We moved for more space but what we also got was light,” he said.

"We sell colour – whether that’s paint or fabrics, it’s all colourful – and the natural light that we get through the windows it fantastic.

"It’s been really exciting and our customers have been really supportive of it.

"We see our shop as a community shop and it’s about being able to do more for those people.”

For more information about Craft and Canvas visit https://craftandcanvas.co.uk/ or search for their Facebook page.

