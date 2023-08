Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Halifax Homeless And Community Kitchen at Threeways Centre, Nursery Lane, Ovenden, Halifax; rated on August 9

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Calderdale establishments

• Rated 5: St Andrews Church at Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Woodys Pizza Todmorden at 22 Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Cafe Sports at Unit A1c And A1, Lower Ladyship Mills, Old Lane, Halifax; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Revival Kiosk Cafe at Clifton Methodist Church, Towngate, Clifton, Brighouse; rated on May 25

• Rated 4: The Mill Play Cafe Limited at Level 1, 1850 Mill, Shaw Lane, Halifax; rated on July 7

• Rated 4: Charlie Fastrax Activity Centre at The Sportsman Inn, Bradford Old Road, Claremount, Halifax; rated on July 11

• Rated 3: Ittefaq Catering, at Unit 1, 2 Albert Street, Halifax; rated on July 10

• Rated 3: The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel, at Shakespeare Inn, 3 Horton Street, Halifax; rated on July 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: 1885 The Pub Ltd at 1885 The Pub, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Villain Bar Ltd at 80a Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Calder Brighouse at 8 - 10 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Brown Horse Inn at Brighouse And Denholme Gate Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 19

• Rated 3: Shoulder Of Mutton, Shoulder Of Mutton Inn, 1 Towngate, Northowram, Halifax; rated on July 12

Takeaways