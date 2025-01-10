Halifax Fish and Chips: Hirds Family Fisheries named one of UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hirds Family Fisheries in Halifax has been named as one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways 2025 - the only chippy in Calderdale to make the list.

It follows two rounds of mystery dining visits by leading trade publication Fry Magazine in which judges meticulously inspected aspects including food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

Adam Hird Owner of Hirds Family Fisheries, said: “What a fabulous achievement by the Family Team, and what a honour it is to make the 2025 list.

"Our business now 13 years old is run by myself and my wife Alison, daughter Amber ,son Aiden and Katie and Alex.

"Over these years we have won numerous awards and we are very proud to make the list of Fry Magazine Top 50 2025.

"We put this down to our polite professional service, quality ingredients and our unique extensive menu and our attention to dietary gluten free requirements which is very important to us – owner Alison Hird is coeliac so we understand the importance of cross contamination.”

Commenting on their success, Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “It is with great pleasure that we congratulate Hirds Family Fisheries on being one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways.

“Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication.

“Starting the year as award winners is a fantastic way for fish and chip shops to kick off 2025, setting the tone for a successful year ahead.”