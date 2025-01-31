Halifax food & drink: Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to these ten Calderdale establishments

By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Jan 2025, 14:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to ten of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Tickle Ya Taste Buds at 54 Oxford Lane, Siddal, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Kashmir Hot N Spicy at 67 Parkinson Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 20

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments
• Rated 5: Thorncliffe B & B at Thorncliffe, Birchcliffe Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: La Dolce Vita at 20a - 20b Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Taste Of India at First Floor, 1 Central Buildings, Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Cross Hills Methodist Church Luncheon Club at Cross Hills Methodist Church, Rochdale Road, Greetland, Elland; rated on January 21

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Thai Sawaddee at 59 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Natural Spice at 7 Briggate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Northowram Conservative Club at 1 Lydgate, Northowram, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 27

• Rated 4: Zam Zam Indian at 18 Victoria Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 23

