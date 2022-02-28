Divide the batter between 4 bowls, add a few drops of a different food colour gel to each bowl and mix through until the colour is completely mixed into the batter, add a few more drops of colour to achieve a brighter colour. You should end up with 4 different coloured batters.

Place a frying pan brushed with a small amount of oil onto a medium heat. Allow the pan to heat up and pour half the red batter into one side of the pan and pour the remaining red batter into the other side. – you will get 2 pancakes out of each coloured batter, if you only have a small pan cook each pancake separately. Allow the pancake to cook for about 1-2 minutes until bubbles begin to form on the surface and then flip over the cook the other side. Place your cooked pancake on a baking tray lined with grease-proof and place in the oven on a very low heat to keep warm whilst you cook the rest of the pancakes.