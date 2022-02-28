It's Shrove Tuesday tomorrow
Here is a flourless rainbow pancake recipe for you to try.
Flourless Rainbow Pancakes
Ingredients
For the pancakes
2 bananas
2 medium eggs
10ml Dr. Oetker Madagascan Vanilla Extract
100ml milk
150g oats
10g Dr. Oetker baking powder
To colour the pancakes
Dr. Oetker red food colouring gel
Dr. Oetker blue food colouring gel
Dr. Oetker yellow food colouring gel
Dr. Oetker green food colouring gel
Method
Place all the ingredients in a blender and blitz together for 2 minutes until a smooth batter is formed.
Divide the batter between 4 bowls, add a few drops of a different food colour gel to each bowl and mix through until the colour is completely mixed into the batter, add a few more drops of colour to achieve a brighter colour. You should end up with 4 different coloured batters.
Place a frying pan brushed with a small amount of oil onto a medium heat. Allow the pan to heat up and pour half the red batter into one side of the pan and pour the remaining red batter into the other side. – you will get 2 pancakes out of each coloured batter, if you only have a small pan cook each pancake separately. Allow the pancake to cook for about 1-2 minutes until bubbles begin to form on the surface and then flip over the cook the other side. Place your cooked pancake on a baking tray lined with grease-proof and place in the oven on a very low heat to keep warm whilst you cook the rest of the pancakes.
Repeat the above step for each colour batter, you should end up with 8 pancakes. Once all the pancakes are cooked you can stack them up to create a rainbow pancake tower!
Drizzle your favourite toppings over the pancakes and enjoy!