Karen Wright: Classic French apple tart recipe

Karen Wright writes: Au revoir!

You’ve guessed it – I’m travelling to France this week.

There was a time pre-Bake Off when I spent more time in France than I did at home!

Delicious tarte aux pommes Normande

I really miss it so I am very excited about the trip.

I was working in France for a holiday company back then, taking care of the accommodation and doing my bit to ensure everyone enjoyed their holidays.

This time it is me on holiday, courtesy of Eurocamp, the UK’s leading camping specialist.

John and I are driving to Normandy and then spending a week self-catering in a mobile home on a holiday park.

We chose this destination as it is easy driving distance from Calais.

Also, there are lots of things to do both on and off the park.

We have been to the area before many moons ago but we are keen to go back to visit the landing beaches and memorials that are close by.

I know some people think self-catering is a bit ‘carrying coals to Newcastle’, but I don’t.

As you know, I love to cook and especially on holiday as it is fabulous to see what the local dishes are and try to create them myself.

I know that apples, cider, Calvados (brandy) and cheese are the classic ingredients of the area so I am excited to see what I can serve up.

Last week I made a Normandy tarte aux pommes, just to get me in the mood.

Such an easy thing to make and it was delicious.

I baked a sweet shortcrust pastry case and filled it with frangipane.

Frangipane is the mixture you find in a Bakewell tart.

It is just a mixture of ground almonds, butter, sugar and eggs.

You spread the mixture into a pastry case and then add slices of apple to the top.

Simply bake in the oven for about half an hour and voilà it is ready to serve.

We will dine out a few times during the trip and that will be a rare treat for me.

There is a good restaurant on the holiday park but I am sure we will venture further afield too.

I am looking forward to seeing what hidden gems we can find.

I will report back next week and let you know how we got on.

À bientôt!