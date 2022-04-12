Karen Wright: Having fun in the Cotswolds on an Easter holidays caravan trip

Karen Wright writes: It seems just a blink of the eye since we were taking our Christmas decorations down and here we are, in full blown springtime.

Easter is a very popular time for getting away on a break of some kind, especially in the camping world.

If you have a tent, a motorhome or like us a caravan, it’s the first break many of us take each year.

Karen in the Cotswolds

This year is no exception for us.

As I write, I am sat in our caravan watching the sunset and sipping a glass of wine.

We are in the Cotswolds until tomorrow and then moving down to Brighton.

We are members of the Caravan and Motorhome Club and we generally stay on club sites.

Karen at the Cotswold Wildlife Park

This one is at Burford and is as pretty as a picture.

Also, the Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens is just opposite, so, it had to be done.

We spent a whole day there yesterday.

It has been years since we have visited an attraction like that and we had a whale of a time, no whales to be seen I might add.

Karen's homemade sausage and egg pie

When we move to Brighton tomorrow, we know exactly what to expect as we have visited many times before.

It’s my birthday during our stay so I will try to do something fun.

Perhaps I will go down the helter-skelter or even take a bracing dip in the sea!

Sometimes I cook everyday when we are on holiday as I enjoy it so much but this time I came prepared and brought some things with me.

For example, I made a gorgeous sausage and egg pie at home and as it travels well in the caravan fridge, we enjoyed it cold with some sauté potatoes on the side.

It is a pie that I needed to practice as I am at Bishop Auckland Food Festival the weekend after Easter and I am making one on stage.

On Good Friday I am working in the The Ridings, hosting some mini workshops for children.

I think the tickets are sold out but please pop along and say hello if you are in town, I know there are other activities taking place too.

How ever you are spending the holiday weekend, I hope you have a fabulous time.

Happy Easter!