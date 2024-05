Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these 22 eateries in Halifax, Elland and Brighouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: The Outback at Jubilee Childrens Centre, Lightowler Road, Pellon, Halifax; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Di's Pies at 22 Victoria Street, West Vale, Elland, Calderdale; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Southgate Methodist Church at Southgate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Merrie England Coffee Bar at 31 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Cafe No 5 at Cafe No 5 Ground Floor, Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre, Hopwood Lane, Halifax; rated on April 16

• Rated 5: Cafe 19 at 19 Boothtown Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 15

• Rated 4: McCafferty's at Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Last Post at The Cottage, 1a Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: The Blind Pig at 4 Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: The New Rushcart Inn at The Rush Cart Inn, Towngate, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Long Can Hall at 3 - 10 Ovenden Wood Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Puzzle Hall Inn at 21 Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 16

• Rated 3: The Drop Inn at 12 Elland Lane, Elland, Calderdale; rated on April 4

• Rated 2: Robin Hood Inn at Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 3

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Cha Cha Chai at Unit 1, Queens Parade, Queens Road, King Cross; rated on April 15

• Rated 5: Raja's Halifax Ltd at 212 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 15

• Rated 5: Sullivans Sandwich Shop at 27 Boothtown Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 15

• Rated 5: Yorkshire Spice at 75 Catherine Street, Elland, Calderdale; rated on April 11

• Rated 4: Pizza Junction at 633c Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 18

• Rated 4: China Dragon at 2 Dodge Holme Drive, Mixenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 4

• Rated 3: Crown Fisheries at 6 - 8 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 4