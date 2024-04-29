WATCH: New link bridge now open on major road into Halifax as work on the A629 project continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new link bridge opened to vehicles yesterday (Sunday) and now guides traffic travelling to Copley and Sowerby Bridge down from the A629 to the new roundabout on Stainland Road.
It also allows traffic from Copley and Sowerby Bridge to enter the A629 from the roundabout on Stainland Road.
Not all lanes are open yet.
The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.
Work is due to be completed by summer 2024.
The above video shows the new road layout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.