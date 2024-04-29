WATCH: New link bridge now open on major road into Halifax as work on the A629 project continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new link bridge opened to vehicles yesterday (Sunday) and now guides traffic travelling to Copley and Sowerby Bridge down from the A629 to the new roundabout on Stainland Road.

It also allows traffic from Copley and Sowerby Bridge to enter the A629 from the roundabout on Stainland Road.

Not all lanes are open yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new link bridge now guides traffic travelling to Copley and Sowerby Bridge down from the A629 to the new roundabout on Stainland Road.

The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Work is due to be completed by summer 2024.