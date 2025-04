Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these establishments in Halifax, Elland, Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Coffee Barra at Croft Myl, West Parade, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 18

• Rated 5: Food For Families at Units 2 5 6 And 7, Bridgefield Mills, Elland Bridge, Elland; rated on December 16

• Rated 5: Cuoco Italiano at Firework Warehouse, 54 Haley Hill, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Cafe Italia at 87 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Stainland And District Community Charity (Old Library) at 4 South Parade, Stainland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: The Winterburn at 1 Winterburn Hill, Winterburn Lane, Warley, Halifax; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Brighouse Rest Centre at Brighouse Old Peoples Welfare Committee, Park Row Community Centre, Park Row, Brighouse; rated on December 10

• Rated 5: Cafe Thai Takeaway at 29 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on December 10

• Rated 5: Wildgoose Cafes Ltd at 244a Halifax Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on December 10

• Rated 5: Nana Indian Restaurant at 10 - 12 Victoria Place, Bradford Road, Northowram, Halifax; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: The Outhouse at Moor Bottom Lane, Norland, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 24

• Rated 4: Rubus Social Dining at 1a Spout House Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on December 19

• Rated 3: The Turnpike By Maya at The Turnpike, Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on August 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Bull On The Bridge at 17 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on December 12

• Rated 4: Duke Of York at Duke Of York Inn, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on November 6

• Rated 3: Union Cross at Union Cross Hotel, 12 Old Market, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 16

Takeaways

• Rated 4: Spring Garden Takeaway at Spring Garden Fastfood, Elland Lane, Elland, Calderdale; rated on December 18

• Rated 3: Bridge Balti Take Away at 27 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 16

• Rated 1: Pizza Pan at 6a Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on November 20