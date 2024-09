Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these establishments in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Hoti's Place at Hills View Hotel, Warley Road, King Cross, Halifax; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: The Jubilee Refreshment Room at Jubilee Refreshment Rooms, Sowerby Bridge Train Station, Station Road, Sowerby Bridge; rated on September 11

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 5: Norwood Green Village Hall at Old Village Hall, Village Street, Norwood Green, Brighouse; rated on September 9

• Rated 5: Kiplings at 24 - 26 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Billy's Deli at 152 Haugh Shaw Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 3

• Rated 5: Soul Bakery at 2 Cross Hills, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 2

• Rated 5: The Shrub at 3 Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 27

• Rated 4: The Viaduct at 83 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 27

• Rated 4: Thyme For Food at 66 Huddersfield Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on August 27

• Rated 4: Mamil Cafe Bar at Office 1, 11 Owler Ings Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Hill Crest Bowling Club at Langton Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Barcode at 24 - 26 Silver Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Sowerby Tennis & Bowling Club at Sowerby Tennis And Bowling Club, St Peters Avenue, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge; rated on September 4

• Rated 4: The Shepherds Rest at 125 Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 23

• Rated 4: Booth Cricket Club at Broad Fold Park, Dean House Lane, Luddenden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on August 30

• Rated 4: Willow Valley Golf And Country Club at Highmoor Lane, Clifton, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 30

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Dough Brighouse at 19 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 28

• Rated 5: Red Dragon at 21 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 28

• Rated 4: Food Me Up at 22 Square, Bradford Road, Northowram, Halifax; rated on June 25