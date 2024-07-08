Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these these Calderdale eateries including Halifax Burger King and Costa Coffee At Tesco

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Burger King at 6 Square Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Calderdale Industrial Museum Association at Calderdale Industrial Museum, Square Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 26

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments

• Rated 5: Our Place (Freda Wade Hall) at Boothtown Methodist Church, Boothtown Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 26

Read More
Education: Here are Calderdale's top 10 secondary schools according to latest go...

• Rated 5: St Michaels Church at Church Street, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Deli- Licious at 66b Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Poundstretcher at Brooks Mill, South Lane, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 25

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Rusty's Coffee Club at Unit 9, Bridgefield Mills, Elland Bridge, Elland; rated on June 25

• Rated 4: Costa at Costa Coffee At Tesco, Tesco Stores Limited, Haugh Shaw Road, Savile Park; rated on June 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Ashdene Naturist Club at 500 Elland Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Shelf/Northowram Hedge Top Cricket Club at Northowram Cricket Club, Westercroft Lane, Northowram, Halifax; rated on June 27

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Last Drop / Lewins Ale House at The Last Drop, 22 - 26 Bull Green, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: West End Bowling Club at West Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: The Flying Dutchman at 10 Boothtown Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 26

• Rated 4: Elland Cricket Athletic & Bowling Club at Baines Hall, Hullen Edge Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on May 29

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Alma On The Hill Limited at Alma Inn, Alma Lane, Cotton Stones, Sowerby Bridge; rated on June 13

• Rated 3: Travellers Inn at Tanhouse Hill, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 13

Takeaways

• Rated 5: B G Pizza at 25 Popples Drive, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 25

Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxFood Standards AgencyCosta CoffeeTescoRestaurantsBurger King

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.