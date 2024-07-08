Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these these Calderdale eateries including Halifax Burger King and Costa Coffee At Tesco
and live on Freeview channel 276
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Burger King at 6 Square Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Calderdale Industrial Museum Association at Calderdale Industrial Museum, Square Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Our Place (Freda Wade Hall) at Boothtown Methodist Church, Boothtown Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: St Michaels Church at Church Street, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Deli- Licious at 66b Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Poundstretcher at Brooks Mill, South Lane, Elland, Calderdale; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Rusty's Coffee Club at Unit 9, Bridgefield Mills, Elland Bridge, Elland; rated on June 25
• Rated 4: Costa at Costa Coffee At Tesco, Tesco Stores Limited, Haugh Shaw Road, Savile Park; rated on June 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Ashdene Naturist Club at 500 Elland Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Shelf/Northowram Hedge Top Cricket Club at Northowram Cricket Club, Westercroft Lane, Northowram, Halifax; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: The Last Drop / Lewins Ale House at The Last Drop, 22 - 26 Bull Green, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: West End Bowling Club at West Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: The Flying Dutchman at 10 Boothtown Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 26
• Rated 4: Elland Cricket Athletic & Bowling Club at Baines Hall, Hullen Edge Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on May 29
• Rated 3: Alma On The Hill Limited at Alma Inn, Alma Lane, Cotton Stones, Sowerby Bridge; rated on June 13
• Rated 3: Travellers Inn at Tanhouse Hill, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 13
Takeaways
• Rated 5: B G Pizza at 25 Popples Drive, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 25
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.