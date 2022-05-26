Masterchef winner to appear at masterclass in Halifax

A BBC Masterchef winner is set to be in Halifax this evening (Thursday).

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:43 pm

Dhruv Baker, co-founder of Tempus Charcuterie, is set to lead a Masterclass in Charcuterie in the Tasting Room at Pride & Provenance in Halifax.

In a post on Facebook, Pride & Provenance said: "Looking forward to welcoming Masterchef winner @dhruvbaker1 from our amazing suppliers @tempusfoods to Pride & Provenance to lead a Masterclass in Charcuterie in our Tasting Room this evening!"

Dhruv was named winner of BBC One's MasterChef competition in 2010 and is the co-founder of Tempus Charcuterie.

Dhruv Baker co-founder of Tempus Charcuterie

It is a joint venture between Tom Whitaker and Dhruv Baker.

