Masterchef winner to appear at masterclass in Halifax

Dhruv Baker, co-founder of Tempus Charcuterie, is set to lead a Masterclass in Charcuterie in the Tasting Room at Pride & Provenance in Halifax.
In a post on Facebook, Pride & Provenance said: "Looking forward to welcoming Masterchef winner @dhruvbaker1 from our amazing suppliers @tempusfoods to Pride & Provenance to lead a Masterclass in Charcuterie in our Tasting Room this evening!"
Dhruv was named winner of BBC One's MasterChef competition in 2010 and is the co-founder of Tempus Charcuterie.
It is a joint venture between Tom Whitaker and Dhruv Baker.