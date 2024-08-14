McDonald’s Monopoly to make long-awaited return sooner than you think
- McDonald’s Monopoly is set to make a return in September
- The game pieces mimic the legendary hasbro game - Monopoly
- Plenty of prizes can be won by collecting the game pieces as well as instant win
The highly anticipated Monopoly game at McDonald’s is set to make a return to the fast food chain sooner than you think.
McDonald’s Monopoly is a sales promotion based on the legendary Hasbro game, where customers can collect Monopoly tokens with purchases of McDonald’s items.
The tokens are stuck to the front of the items, and can be peeled to reveal game pieces and instant wins.
The game pieces to collect are the coloured locations of the Monopoly game, and customers must collect a full set of tokens for each coloured section to be in with a chance of winning a prize.
Instant win tokens reveal a certain McDonald’s food item the customer can redeem for free, but has also included discount vouchers and other prizes in the past.
The iconic fast food chain which is most known for its burgers and nuggets has revealed that McDonald’s Monopoly will be making a return to UK restaurants on Wednesday, September 4.
The beloved game will run for six weeks, with plenty of exciting prizes to be revealed as well as Winning Sips and Surprize Fries.
For more information on McDonald’s Monopoly, please visit the McDonald’s website.
