M&S launches fab new breakfast offer in its cafes - plus return of kids eat free

The new offer pairs oak-smoked British bacon roll and a hot drink for just £4. That is a saving at least £2, this offer is available in the M&S cafes until 10am each day.
The usual price of the bacon roll is £3.95 and is freshly-prepared and baked to order in-store.
It consists of six slices of bacon are sandwiched in a ciabatta roll.
To drink - d baristas are on hand to whip up your favourite hot drink.
Using the house-blend Fairtrade coffee, the selection of coffee-based drinks offer a fruity, rich and flavoursome taste. The store also has several dairy alternatives to milk available; all are completely free to substitute and includes the ‘milk’ of the moment, Oat.
M&S has brought back the famous Kids Eat Free promotion in its cafes for the summer half-term.
Available in-store from Monday May 30 and running through Friday June 3 – it is offering kids eat free promotion in all its cafes across the UK.
Simply spend £5 in a single transaction and receive a kids’ meal worth £3.95 for free.. Each meal includes a main + side + drink and piece of fruit, and there are plenty of options to choose from - look out for a cheese sandwich, ham and cheese toastie and pizza.