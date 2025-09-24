New beginnings taste better with (free!) tacos – Brighouse restaurant makes charity pledge this Taco Day

For every free taco given away, Mexi Bean will donate funds to the local Social Supermarket at Focus4Hope, helping support those facing financial hardship

On National Taco Day (Tuesday, October 7) one of Yorkshire’s most-loved halal Mexican food brands is serving up more than just bold flavours.

Mexi Bean Express, on Commercial Street in Brighouse, is giving away 111 free tacos – starting at exactly 11:11am – and each taco comes with an extra side of generosity.

In a bid to “manifest freshness”, owner of Mexi Bean Express, Danielle Best, invites taco lovers to take a moment for mindful indulgence, reflection and even a fresh start. Drawing inspiration from the number 111 – long associated with new beginnings and alignment – Danielle and her team see each taco as a symbolic reset button.

But this National Taco Day, there’s even more meaning behind every bite. For every free taco given away, Mexi Bean will donate funds to the local Social Supermarket at Focus4Hope, helping support those facing financial hardship.

Lucky recipients of a free taco can also opt in to be entered into a prize draw to win a meal for four at the Brighouse restaurant

“This charity means a lot to me, both as a business owner and a mum,” said Danielle. “Food has always been about more than just eating – it’s about connection, care and bringing people together.

"By linking our National Taco Day giveaway to a local cause, we’re turning something joyful into something meaningful. Everyone deserves nourishment – and if we can spread a little kindness along with our tacos, then that’s a day well spent.

“The first 111 people through the door at Mexi Bean Express Brighouse – from 11:11am – will receive a free, freshly made taco – no strings attached.

“We’re all about sharing in the good, family-feel vibes at Mexi Bean, so customers will also be encouraged to “set an intention” with their taco – strive for new opportunities, take on a fresh outlook or just take a moment out of their day to check in with their loved ones.

"As an entrepreneur – I own and run two other local businesses, a wellness studio and a dessert shop – I know all too well how hectic life can be, so moments of mindfulness can make all the difference to your day."