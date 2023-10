New food hygiene ratings awarded to 26 restaurants, bars and takeaways in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Golden Sea Chinese Restaurant at Phoenix House, Phoenix Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on October 2

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Halifax Hockey Club at Park Lane High School, Park Lane, Siddal, Halifax; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Marco's Cafe at 1 Wragley House, Valley Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Aya Sophia at Over 12 To 16, Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: The Olive Branch at 21 West End, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Hopscotch Tuel Lane Ltd at Tuel Lane Infant School, Clay Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: AD Catering Services at Brighouse Sports Club, Russell Way, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Great Wall at 44 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Crown Cafe Sol at 39 - 41 Crown Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Cinnamon Lounge Bar at Rishworth Business Complex, Slitheroe Works, Oldham Road, Ripponden; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Galactic Golf at 60 Horton Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Moorlands Inn at Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Flutter Bites at Savile Park Lodge, Savile Park, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Rendezvous at 18a Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on August 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: New Delight Inn at New Shaw Lane, Blackshaw Head, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Brighouse Sports Club at Russell Way, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on September 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Duke Of York Inn at 20 Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: The House That Jack Built at House That Jack Built Inn, 122 Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on September 20

• Rated 4: The White Hart at White Hart Hotel, White Hart Fold, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on August 29

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: JK's Chinese Takeaway at 33 Market Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Papa's Takeaway at 22 Market Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 1a, Trafalgar Inn, Aachen Way, King Cross; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Food For Families at St Thomas'S Church, Rochdale Road, Greetland, Elland; rated on September 11

• Rated 4: The Kais at 13a Victoria Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on August 31

• Rated 3: Bismillah House at 95 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 2