New food hygiene ratings awarded to these 34 Calderdale restaurants, pubs and takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 34 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Syhiba Restaurant at 57 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Little Yorkshire Biscuit Co at 4 Swift Place, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on November 20

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Chef T'door at 97 Sunny Bank Road, Mixenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Manis Mas at HX3 ; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Ricci's Place at Crossley House, 4 Crossley Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: TGI Fridays UK Ltd at 14 Broad Street Plaza, Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Skillshop at Treveleyn, Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax; rated on November 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Kobeda Guys at 196 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: E T Harvey Ltd at 9 Rawson Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: The Deli at Rw20 And 21 Rustic, The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Noco Kiosk at Kiosk 1, Westgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Bengal Brasserie at 6 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse was rated on October 11.

• Rated 4: Cafe Italia, at 87 Stainland Road, West Vale was rated on October 12.

• Rated 4: Cheesecheesecheese.co.uk at 27 Boston Street, Sowerby Bridge was rated on October 12.

• Rated 4: The Range Coffee Shop at C D S Superstores Limited, Pellon Lane, Halifax was rated on October 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Saker Veg Foods at 65 - 67 Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on October 20

• Rated 4: The White Lion at White Lion Hotel, St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 20

• Rated 3: Old Gate Bar And Restaurant at 1 - 5 West End, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 20

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Saffron at 21 Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on November 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Bank Top Fisheries at 5 Ovenden Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Mac's Sandwich Bar at 28 Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Mixenden Fisheries at 44 Clough Lane, Mixenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Frankies Chicken And Pizza at 10 Silver Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at 8 - 10 Southgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at 1 Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Medina B at 23 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Field Lane Fisheries at 97 Highfield Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on November 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Frangoz at 232 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 20

• Rated 2: Elliot's Craft Pizza at 5 Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 19

• Rated 2: The Golden Haddock at 16 West Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 19

• Rated 1: Chickenoz Peri Peri at 2 Elizabeth Street, Elland, was rated on October 9.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Silk Mill at Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Golden Lion at Golden Lion Hotel, Fielden Square, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on July 14