New food hygiene ratings for these Calderdale eateries including a Halifax fisheries and Todmorden pub

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Willows Bistro at Willow Court, Victoria Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Kindness At The Co-operative at 29 Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on July 11

• Rated 4: Bombay Lounge at Unit 8, Lineholme Mill, Burnley Road, Todmorden; rated on June 21

• Rated 3: Todmorden Bowling Club at Centre Vale Park, Burnley Road, Todmorden; rated on June 26.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Luddendenfoot Cricket Club at Clunters Lane, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Vine Wine Bars Ltd - Unit 2 at Victoria Mill, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 12

• Rated 4: The Shepherds Rest Inn at Shepherds Rest Inn, Lumbutts Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on June 21

• Rated 4: Heptonstall Social & Bowling Club at Heptonstall Social And Bowling Club, Acres Lane, Heptonstall; rated on June 26.

• Rated 2: Packhorse Inn at Pack Horse Inn, Widdop Road, Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge; rated on June 21

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Subway at Stotts Island, 17 Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 23

• Rated 4: Highroad Fisheries And Pizza Bar at 472 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 4

• Rated 4: Mac Moody's at 75 Hopwood Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 24

• Rated 3: Tony's Pizzas And Kebabs at 20 Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on June 21