Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Two Hoots Cottage at 38 Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Education By CH&CO Catering Ltd at Savile Park Primary School, Moorfield Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 7

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Range at C D S Superstores Limited, Pellon Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Bridge Cafe at 19 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Cinnamon At The Mill at Victoria Mill, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: PBS Play Village at The Old Boiler House, White Rose Mill, Holdsworth Road, Holmfield; rated on March 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Copper Cow at 5a Friendly, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge; rated on February 29

• Rated 5: The Platform Cafe at Office, Railway Bridge View, Scotty Croft Lane, Brighouse; rated on January 15

• Rated 5: Education By CH&CO Catering Ltd at Park Lane High School, Park Lane, Siddal, Halifax; rated on September 21

• Rated 4: Kaya's Grill Restaurant at Caspian Mediterranean Bistro, Huddersfield Road, Halifax; rated on February 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Hebden Sarnies Ltd at 34 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge; rated on February 7

• Rated 2: Hardie's at 54 Patmos, Burnley Road, Todmorden; rated on February 16.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Commercial Inn at 31 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on February 26

• Rated 3: Roundhill Inn at 75 Clough Lane, Rastrick, Brighouse; rated on February 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 0: Bottomleys Arms at Wade House Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 17

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Apollonis Greek Food Gyros at 3a Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 29

• Rated 5: Greggs Pellon Lane Service Station at Greggs, Pellon Lane Service Station, 151 Pellon Lane, Halifax; rated on February 29

• Rated 5: Karaage at 359 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 28