New food hygiene ratings given to 19 establishments in Halifax, Todmorden, Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Two Hoots Cottage at 38 Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: Education By CH&CO Catering Ltd at Savile Park Primary School, Moorfield Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: The Range at C D S Superstores Limited, Pellon Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Bridge Cafe at 19 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on March 4
• Rated 5: Cinnamon At The Mill at Victoria Mill, Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on March 4
• Rated 5: PBS Play Village at The Old Boiler House, White Rose Mill, Holdsworth Road, Holmfield; rated on March 4
• Rated 5: Copper Cow at 5a Friendly, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge; rated on February 29
• Rated 5: The Platform Cafe at Office, Railway Bridge View, Scotty Croft Lane, Brighouse; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: Education By CH&CO Catering Ltd at Park Lane High School, Park Lane, Siddal, Halifax; rated on September 21
• Rated 4: Kaya's Grill Restaurant at Caspian Mediterranean Bistro, Huddersfield Road, Halifax; rated on February 7.
• Rated 3: Hebden Sarnies Ltd at 34 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge; rated on February 7
• Rated 2: Hardie's at 54 Patmos, Burnley Road, Todmorden; rated on February 16.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: The Commercial Inn at 31 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on February 26
• Rated 3: Roundhill Inn at 75 Clough Lane, Rastrick, Brighouse; rated on February 12
• Rated 0: Bottomleys Arms at Wade House Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 17
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Apollonis Greek Food Gyros at 3a Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 29
• Rated 5: Greggs Pellon Lane Service Station at Greggs, Pellon Lane Service Station, 151 Pellon Lane, Halifax; rated on February 29
• Rated 5: Karaage at 359 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 28
• Rated 1: Waggon And Horses at 786 Rochdale Road, Todmorden; rated on February 16.