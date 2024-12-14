New food hygiene ratings given to seven eateries in Brighouse, Halifax and Mytholmroyd
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 4: Mel And Katies Kabin at Mel And Katies Cabin, Moderna Business Park, Moderna Way, Mytholmroyd; rated on November 20
• Rated 3: Browns at 29 Southgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 21
• Rated 2: Jeremy's @ The Boathouse at Victoria Works, Wharf Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on November 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 3: Shay Stadium Catering Ltd (Wet Sales Only) at The Shay, Shaw Hill, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 4
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Harlequins Sandwich Shop at Crown Buildings, 99 Halifax Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on December 4
• Rated 4: Junkyard at 23 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 12
• Rated 3: Luigi's at 220a Rochdale Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on November 21
