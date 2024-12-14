New food hygiene ratings given to seven eateries in Brighouse, Halifax and Mytholmroyd

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 4: Mel And Katies Kabin at Mel And Katies Cabin, Moderna Business Park, Moderna Way, Mytholmroyd; rated on November 20

• Rated 3: Browns at 29 Southgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 21

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments

• Rated 2: Jeremy's @ The Boathouse at Victoria Works, Wharf Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on November 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 3: Shay Stadium Catering Ltd (Wet Sales Only) at The Shay, Shaw Hill, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 4

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Harlequins Sandwich Shop at Crown Buildings, 99 Halifax Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on December 4

• Rated 4: Junkyard at 23 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 12

• Rated 3: Luigi's at 220a Rochdale Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on November 21

