New food hygiene ratings have been given to these 12 Calderdale establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Bake N Butties at 16 Mill Lane, Mixenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Peckish at 2 Spring Hall House, Pellon New Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: The Village Pantry at 12 Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 22

• Rated 4: Ace Of Taste at 15 Rawson Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 2

• Rated 4: Little Lotus Sushi at 1 Corn Market, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 2

• Rated 4: St Andrews Methodist Church at Huddersfield Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September

• Rated 3: Jenny's Cafe at 14 Hunger Hill, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 4: William IV at William The Fourth Inn, 247 - 249 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 3

• Rated 3: Walsden Cricket & Bowling Club at Walsden Cricket And Bowling Club, Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on June 1

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Happy House at 27 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Kirkby's Kitchen Ltd at Part, Hollins Mill, Rochdale Road, Todmorden; rated on September 16

• Rated 2: Cafe Cartel at 28 Spring Hall Place, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on September 3