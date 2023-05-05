News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
1 hour ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
1 hour ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
2 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
7 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
17 of the best pubs, as suggested by Courier readers17 of the best pubs, as suggested by Courier readers
17 of the best pubs, as suggested by Courier readers

Nights out in Halifax: 17 of the best pubs to go to in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Calderdale has plenty of brilliant pubs, whether you’re wanting a quiet drink or a storming night out.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th May 2023, 18:49 BST

We asked Halifax Courier readers to share their favourite boozers and we were inundated with responses, with more than 200 comments on Facebook.

Unfortunately, we could not list them all but we have listed 17 of the most popular pubs – according to Courier readers – here.

Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

17 of the best restaurants in and around Halifax, according to TripAdvisor

Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland

1. Nights out in Halifax: 17 of the best pubs to go to in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Cooper Kitchen and Bar is on Southgate in Elland Photo: subm

Photo Sales
The Courtyard is on Wards End in Halifax town centre

2. Nights out in Halifax: 17 of the best pubs to go to in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

The Courtyard is on Wards End in Halifax town centre Photo: subm

Photo Sales
The White Horse is on Southgate in Halifax town centre

3. Nights out in Halifax: 17 of the best pubs to go to in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

The White Horse is on Southgate in Halifax town centre Photo: subm

Photo Sales
The Shears Inn Paris Gates is at 1 Paris Gates in Halifax

4. Nights out in Halifax: 17 of the best pubs to go to in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

The Shears Inn Paris Gates is at 1 Paris Gates in Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:HalifaxFacebookTripAdvisor