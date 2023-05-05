Nights out in Halifax: 17 of the best pubs to go to in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
Calderdale has plenty of brilliant pubs, whether you’re wanting a quiet drink or a storming night out.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th May 2023, 18:49 BST
We asked Halifax Courier readers to share their favourite boozers and we were inundated with responses, with more than 200 comments on Facebook.
Unfortunately, we could not list them all but we have listed 17 of the most popular pubs – according to Courier readers – here.
