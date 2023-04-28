Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
What better way to enjoy a bank holiday than with a delicious afternoon tea?
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
We asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations for the best places to go in Calderdale for dainty sandwiches and tasty scones.
There were plenty of suggestions for places all over the borough.
Here are 15 of the top places to go, as recommended by Courier readers.
