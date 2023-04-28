News you can trust since 1853
15 of the best places to go for afternoon tea15 of the best places to go for afternoon tea
15 of the best places to go for afternoon tea

Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

What better way to enjoy a bank holiday than with a delicious afternoon tea?

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

We asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations for the best places to go in Calderdale for dainty sandwiches and tasty scones.

There were plenty of suggestions for places all over the borough.

Here are 15 of the top places to go, as recommended by Courier readers.

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant is in Halifax and recently celebrated its 60th anniversary

1. Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant is in Halifax and recently celebrated its 60th anniversary Photo: subm

The Secret Tearooms is on Bethel Street in Brighouse

2. Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

The Secret Tearooms is on Bethel Street in Brighouse Photo: subm

The Shears Inn Paris Gates is in Halifax

3. Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

The Shears Inn Paris Gates is in Halifax Photo: subm

The Tea Monkey is a coffee shop on Southgate in Elland

4. Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

The Tea Monkey is a coffee shop on Southgate in Elland Photo: subm

