UK parents warned about risks of banned American sweets - as thousands found on sale

Some products include banned ingredients in the UK 🍬

Banned additives have been found in some American sweets and snacks

Brits are being warned over the consumption of the products

Missing allergen information and expired products have also been found

An alert has been issued that thousands of sweets, snacks and fizzy drinks in local shops could contain banned additives.

The Chartered Trading Standard Institute (CTSI) has identified potentially harmful items being sold in shops, which includes American brands.

There has been a rise in popularity of American sweets and snacks in the UK, mostly due to viral videos on TikTok.

Parents warned about risks of banned American sweets - as thousands found on sale

However, some of these viral products contain additives which have been banned in the UK, due to a possible cause of behavioural problems and some cases of cancer.

The investigation from CTSI found that the additive ‘Yellow 6’, which is also known as ‘Sunset Yellow’ or ‘E110’ can be found in certain American crisps, which causes hyperactivity in children.

The preservative ‘EDTA’ has also been found in the US version of Mountain Dew, which is banned entirely from being used in UK fizzy drinks.

‘EDTA’ is also known as ‘calcium disodium’, with studies showing that consumption could lead to fertility issues and the development of colon cancers.

Other banned or ‘forbidden’ substances include; carrageenan which is found in jellied candies which can be a choking hazard to children, mineral oils which poses a risk of non-melanoma skin cancer and bladder cancer.

Another banned additive found in some items is chemically bleached flour which could also pose a cancer risk.

Alongside the banned additives, CTSI warned that a number of products have failed to comply with UK rules and regulations, which includes missing allergen declarations and the sale of expired food products.

Lead officer for food at CTSI, Dean Cooke said: “Social media has amplified the demand for American sweets, with influencers on platforms like TikTok showcasing these colourful products in ways that appeal to children and teenagers.

“While this drives seasonal sales, it also creates a dangerous market for items that fail to meet UK safety standards. Retailers must take responsibility to ensure compliance, and parents need to be vigilant in checking labels to protect their children from potential harm.

“Importers, by law, have to re-label products with a UK/GB address. If there is any problem with the food, customers and Trading Standards may need to contact a legally responsible person in this country. If food does not have a UK/GB address on the label, we would advise for them not to buy it.”

For more information, please visit the CTSI website.