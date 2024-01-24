Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax has been named on a list of the top 50 gastropubs in the UK

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

The Shibden Mill Inn, on Shibden Mill Fold, has been named 17th on the list.

A spokesperson for the Shibden Mill Inn said: “We couldn’t be happier to have broken the top 20 for the second year in a row.

"Even making the list is an incredible achievement and it wouldn’t be achievable without all the hard work carried out by the whole team.”

The Unruly Pig in Suffolk topped the list.

Top 50 Gastropubs was conceived in 2009 with the purpose of recognising the hardworking individuals in the gastropubs industry.