Sowerby Bridge restaurant has been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2025

Two Calderdale restaurants have been mentioned in the 2025 Michelin Guide, with one being awarded a Bib Gourmand.

Engine in Sowerby Bridge has been awarded a Bib Gourmand.

The distinction is "The Michelin Guide’s way of recognising restaurants that offer good food at a great price.”

This year there were 36 restaurants that were newly awarded the honour.

Engine, Sowerby Bridge

The Michelin Guide said: “There’s something so fun and thrilling about globally minded restaurants like Engine Social Dining.

"On its menu, you could happily visit three different continents in as many dishes, all of which would be represented by a sensibly priced, flavour-packed dish.

"Taking influences from all over the world is an enticing approach but can be hard to pull off – luckily, the team here have plenty of skill.”

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

Wil, Mark and Team Engine, said: "The Michelin inspectors have paid us another visit and awarded us a Bib Gourmand This an incredible honour and testament to the hard work and dedication of our wonderful team. We are over the moon! Congrats o everyone who made it into the guide this year.”

The Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax was also listed in the Michelin Guide as a recommended restaurant.

The Michelin Guide said: "Tucked away on the floor of a steep, wooded valley, this former corn mill is full of rustic character, with cluttered, low-beamed rooms, open fires and cosy snugs.

"Monthly changing menus offer hearty, flavoursome dishes made with Yorkshire produce.

"The young team are organised and welcoming – and boutique bedrooms add to the appeal.”

The Shibden Mill Inn shared “Once again we are delighted to be listed in the Michelin Guide as a recommended restaurant.

“Credit goes to all of our incredibly talented and hardworking team, our fantastic suppliers and it wouldn’t be possible without all our lovely customers.”